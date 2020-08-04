Intruders kill Texas mom, demand money from teens inside home

BAYTOWN, Texas (WVLT/KHOU) — Police in Baytown, Texas are still searching for the suspects connected to a deadly home invasion that occurred Monday morning.

KHOU reported that police say four men broke into a family’s home and confronted the two teen sons who lived there. They demanded money from the two, ages 15 and 19. When the parents heard the commotion, they came to see what was happening. That’s when the intruders shot and killed the teen’s mom, investigators said.

The suspects fled. A 17-year-old girl and the kids’ father was also at home but were not hurt.

Two persons of interest have been detained as of Monday night.

KHOU reported that police don’t know yet why the family’s home was targeted or if it was a random crime. One teen said he recognized one suspect.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.