Isolated showers overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few showers will move through overnight with patches of fog developing by morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Tuesday morning to a few isolated rain showers and some area of fog. Some of this could be dense at times especially right around sunrise. Temperatures should be just below 70.

A nice warm up will be in store for us through mid morning as we get to near 80 by noon and then we’ll start to see a few of these showers and storms develop. Some of these storms again can produce heavy rainfall in a brief period. Temperatures in the afternoon will be near 85 for the afternoon with coverage of those storms of about 40%. More areas will see rain on Tuesday than on Monday.

Tuesday we'll dodge a few showers between the sun and clouds. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday through Saturday we’ll be drier with only a few limited rain chances each afternoon.

Overall temperatures will start to increase with a warming trend that’s setting up for the weekend as we start to reach the 90s for the afternoon. Overall dewpoints will be better as we stay in the mid 60s instead of the upper 60s and 70s that we’ve been in .

More widely scattered rain chances will be with us for next.

Scattered rain around again on Tuesday. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

