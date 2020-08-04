Knox County BOH member proposes amendment to reopen bars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A member of the Knox County Board of Health proposed an amendment to end the bar ordinance that enforced all bars in the County to close due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The ordinance passed during a meeting with the Board of Health in July and required any business that earns 50 percent or more of its income through alcohol sales to close at midnight on Monday.

Dr. Patrick O’Brien, in a letter to the board, said current data shows community spread has not primarily been located in bars and restaurants.

O’Brien said instead of a mandate to close all bars, the board of health should enforce a 10 p.m. closing time.

“The intent is to change the regulation and make it into a curfew versus a blanket closing of businesses in our community,” O’Brien said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released the following statement regarding the amendment submitted by O’Brien.

“I’m happy to see this suggestion from Dr. O’Brien. We have received a lot of feedback from the community since last week’s meeting that the Bar Order unfairly places the burden of mitigating COVID on the backs of a specific group of business owners. That’s was why I voted against it in the first place. I think making adjustments that would still allow these businesses to operate is a good compromise because it keeps both our economy and our people healthy. A lot of people have tried to make this political and forced people to take a side, but the reality is we have to look at all angles and this proposal is something that does that.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.