Knox County Schools delays classes until August 24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced it will be delaying classes until August 24.

The announcement came in an email sent to school staff from Superintendent Bob Thomas on Tuesday evening.

“I want you to know that this was not a decision that we took lightly, but we felt it was important to help our schools be better positioned for reopening, especially with the launch of our new virtual learning program,” the email said.

Thomas said the additional time would allow schools to complete scheduling, add needed staff to cover virtual classes, give staff time to adjust, release devices to all students, provide officials more time to make contact individually with students with special needs and give more time for supplies to be delivered to schools.

