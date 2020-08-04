Advertisement

Knox County Schools delays classes until August 24

Knox County Schools announced it will be delaying classes until August 24.
Teachers share their thoughts on returning back to school.
Teachers share their thoughts on returning back to school.(Veronica Ogbe)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced it will be delaying classes until August 24.

The announcement came in an email sent to school staff from Superintendent Bob Thomas on Tuesday evening.

“I want you to know that this was not a decision that we took lightly, but we felt it was important to help our schools be better positioned for reopening, especially with the launch of our new virtual learning program,” the email said.

Thomas said the additional time would allow schools to complete scheduling, add needed staff to cover virtual classes, give staff time to adjust, release devices to all students, provide officials more time to make contact individually with students with special needs and give more time for supplies to be delivered to schools.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Westbound lanes closed on I-40W in Jefferson Co. due to multi-vehicle wreck

Updated: moments ago
Westbound lanes are closed on I-40W near mile marker 415 due to a multi-vehicle wreck, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi.

News

911 calls reveal details in helicopter crash that killed Joe Clayton

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Newly released 911 calls from Knox Co. E911 reveal the horror of residents as the helicopter crashes into the Tennessee River Monday night.

News

Tennessee developing plan on reporting COVID-19 cases in schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Bill Lee said state officials were "developing a plan" for reporting coronavirus cases in schools amid the pandemic.

News

Gov. Lee recommends wearing masks daily

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Bill Lee stressed the importance of wearing masks each day and called it a personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Farragut @ West football to air on WVLT News

Updated: 1 hours ago
WVLT News will air the Farragut at West football game.

WVLT

A few showers have started to develop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Wednesday comes with a few pop-ups. We’re actually looking at scattered rain and storms outlining the Valley, and a spotty shower or storm in the lower elevations.

News

Cofounder of Clayton Homes dies in Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara and Lauren Meyers
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

News

Who is responsible for enforcing bar closure order in Knox County?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Board of Health issued an order to close bars amid the pandemic last week, but some companies refused to close, leaving some to wonder who would enforce the order.

News

UT President Boyd says all students with symptoms to be tested

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to Boyd, all students with symptoms will be tested.

News

SEC pushes fall practice to August 17th, adjusts fall camp procedures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The adjusted schedule balloons the SEC’s practice window by 11 days.