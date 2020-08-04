Advertisement

Knox County students invited to create art to “unmask” their feelings

The Knox Education Foundation and the Knoxville Museum of Art encouraged Knox County students to ‘unmask’ their feelings about returning to school.
(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Education Foundation and the Knoxville Museum of Art encouraged Knox County students to ‘unmask’ their feelings about returning to school during the pandemic through art.

“With all the uncertainty and changes going on around us, it’s easy to ‘mask’ our feelings and our fears. Art can provide a very natural and safe way for children to explore feelings that may be difficult to say in words,” explained Chris Letsos, Knox Education Foundation’s CEO. “We’re encouraging students to use art to explore and express their feelings - to find their voice.”

Students are asked to think about any feelings they want to ‘unmask’ and then talk to their family members about their thoughts. Students are encouraged to create a piece of art that expresses those feelings and then write a few sentences about how their artwork reflects their feelings about returning to school – in person or virtual.

Students and their families can take pictures of their artwork and submit with contact information and a description of the piece to the Knox Education Foundation at unmasked@knoxed.org.

“Unmasking is a creative way for children to learn self-expression. This project will give children a way to release their fear or thoughts through their artwork and feel excited about their accomplishments,” said Rosalind R. Martin, Director of Education at Knoxville Museum of Art.

Selected artwork will be displayed in person or on a virtual platform in partnership with the Knoxville Museum of Art. All Knox County students are invited to participate. The deadline for submissions is August 31, 2020.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cofounder of Clayton Homes dies in Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

News

15 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials said daily operations at the Sheriff’s Office are running efficiently, and no inmates have been affected.

News

Parents warned not to let kids board stolen Dickson County school bus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dickson County officials are warning parents after they say a school bus was stolen.

News

27 dogs need forever homes after Greene County owner dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society said they took in 27 dogs after their owner passed away and now they need to find forever homes.

Latest News

News

Sheriff responds to barricaded suspect in Kodak

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene where a suspect barricaded himself Tuesday morning, officials said.

News

Former Grainger County bookkeepr indicted for theft of $35K from school

Updated: 1 hours ago
Investigators said Combs used a check-swap scheme to steal cash.

News

Tennessee officials offer $100K teacher program grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuition, textbooks, and fees are covered for all selected participants.

News

Dollywood announces appreciation days for ‘everyday heroes’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dollywood announced it will say thank you to essential workers during the “Everyday Heroes” appreciation days.

News

Blount County schools announce transition to hybrid model for in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
The district plans to follow the hybrid model for the next two weeks, beginning on August 7.

News

Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.