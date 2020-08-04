Knox County students invited to create art to “unmask” their feelings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Education Foundation and the Knoxville Museum of Art encouraged Knox County students to ‘unmask’ their feelings about returning to school during the pandemic through art.

“With all the uncertainty and changes going on around us, it’s easy to ‘mask’ our feelings and our fears. Art can provide a very natural and safe way for children to explore feelings that may be difficult to say in words,” explained Chris Letsos, Knox Education Foundation’s CEO. “We’re encouraging students to use art to explore and express their feelings - to find their voice.”

Students are asked to think about any feelings they want to ‘unmask’ and then talk to their family members about their thoughts. Students are encouraged to create a piece of art that expresses those feelings and then write a few sentences about how their artwork reflects their feelings about returning to school – in person or virtual.

Students and their families can take pictures of their artwork and submit with contact information and a description of the piece to the Knox Education Foundation at unmasked@knoxed.org.

“Unmasking is a creative way for children to learn self-expression. This project will give children a way to release their fear or thoughts through their artwork and feel excited about their accomplishments,” said Rosalind R. Martin, Director of Education at Knoxville Museum of Art.

Selected artwork will be displayed in person or on a virtual platform in partnership with the Knoxville Museum of Art. All Knox County students are invited to participate. The deadline for submissions is August 31, 2020.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.