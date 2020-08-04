KPD searching for missing 13-year-old.

Advertisement

The Knoxville Police Department said they are searching for a missing 13-year-old.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they are searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Patiecents Ray Harrell, who goes by Ray, was last seen at her home in the 700 block of Glenoaks Drive sometime between 10 p.m. on Monday, August 3 and 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Harrell is described as 5′1″ 130 pounds with pink hair and brown eyes. Police said she often wears a purple toboggan with the word “lucky” and a black choker.

She left her home with a pink backpack and her purple BMX bike with handlebar-mounted breaks and rear footpegs.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or anyone with information that could help police find her should call 865-215-7212.

