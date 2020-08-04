Lee praises Hamblen County mayor for mask mandate
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee praised Hamblen County’s mayor for issuing a mandatory mask mandate in the county.
During the Tuesday afternoon briefing, Lee pointed to Mayor Bill Brittain, saying he was helping spread the word with his order that “masks are an important part of fighting this COVID-19.”
Brittain issued the order August 1. It went into effect August 4 and is expected to expire after August 29.
Lee has stopped short, however, of issuing a statewide mask mandate.
