Lee praises Hamblen County mayor for mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee praised Hamblen County’s mayor for issuing a mandatory mask mandate in the county.

During the Tuesday afternoon briefing, Lee pointed to Mayor Bill Brittain, saying he was helping spread the word with his order that “masks are an important part of fighting this COVID-19.”

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds briefing WATCH LIVE: Governor Lee holds a media briefing. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Brittain issued the order August 1. It went into effect August 4 and is expected to expire after August 29.

Lee has stopped short, however, of issuing a statewide mask mandate.

