More than 18,000 enrolled in KCS virtual learning program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As teachers and students prepare to return to class, Knox County Schools has pushed back its opening date.

KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas said schools and staff needed extra time for their new reality, including giving teachers and staff more time to prepare for their new virtual learning platform.

In mid-July, KCS released virtual learning handbooks, which you can view here. The window to apply for the virtual program closed about a week after the handbooks were released.

Thomas said in an email to staff that the demand for virtual learning “significantly exceeded our expectations.” He added that more than 18,000 students signed up.

“While we are excited that so many want to take advantage of this opportunity, it has also created some challenges in an already compressed timeline.”

