Nearly $4B in unemployment funds distributed to Tennessee, state says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $4 billion in federal unemployment funds have been distributed to Tennessee, according to Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord.

Extra payments of $600 issued by the federal government to those unemployed amid the pandemic stopped on July 25. McCord said a large percent of the $4 billion could be attributed to the $600 in extra funds.

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds briefing WATCH LIVE: Governor Lee holds a media briefing. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

However, McCord said that anyone who filed for unemployment on or before July 25 were still eligible for the last round of payments.

McCord said that they didn’t know if any supplemental unemployment would be added in lieu of the $600, but said they were in communication with the federal government and believed something would develop.

“We’re pretty sure that it will be something,” he said, but added they didn’t know what it would be.

