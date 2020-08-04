Nearly 70 percent of Tennessee under mask requirements, Lee says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday that nearly 70 percent of Tennesseans were under some sort of mask requirements thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the statement during a media briefing shortly after praising local Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain for instituting his own mask requirement in the county due to rising cases.

The mask requirement “is helping us to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Lee said.

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds briefing WATCH LIVE: Governor Lee holds a media briefing. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House COVID-19 Task Force, encouraged widespread mask use in Tennessee and pointed to the possible closure of bars. Lee, however, has repeatedly said no to a statewide mask mandate and another shutdown.

You can see which counties in East Tennessee have mask requirements here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.