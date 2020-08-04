Advertisement

Parents of special needs children concerned over school reopening plans

Parents of special needs students fear another school closure could be detrimental.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County parents of special needs students said they worry about another potential shutdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many schools, including Knox County, have confirmed they will reopen in mid-August, parents with children that have special needs said they rely on therapy services they can only get through schools, and they worry they’ll lose access if cases continue to grow and schools delay openings or close altogether.

JD, a second-grade student of Knox County Schools, and his family are excited for the new school year, but his mother, Melissa Goin, said they don’t quite know what they’re getting into.

“We are really concerned about the regression for our children,” Goin said.

Goin added that JD is non-verbal and is one of many students who lost a list of resources in March when schools closed.

Last month, Goins said she signed her son up for in-class learning, but she fears he’ll lose access to school therapists if all students are forced to go online. She also added she doesn’t know how students with special needs will adjust to fully-online classes.

“I have a full-time job. I can’t necessarily provide everything that he needs,” Goin said.

According to the Knox County Schools’ reopening plan, accommodations and modifications will be provided for special needs students regardless of the educational setting. The plan can be viewed here.

However, Goin said that’s not enough information, so she and other parents crafted an online petition garnering hundreds of signatures and catching the Board of Education’s attention.

”I absolutely understand their concerns, and I feel like some of the things that they’ve raised have been addressed by the school system, and maybe we just need some better communication to parents,” said Chair Susan Horn. She added that the school system planned to respond to the letter soon.

