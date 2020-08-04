Advertisement

Parents warned not to let kids board stolen Dickson County school bus

Dickson County officials are warning parents after they say a school bus was stolen.
School bus
School bus(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dickson County officials are warning parents after they say a school bus was stolen.

Kids should not be allowed to board bus 15-47 with tag number 3892GB.

Anyone who sees the bus should contact Dickson Police Department at 615-446-8041.

Dickson County Schools told WTVF the bus was taken from Oakmont Elementary School parking lot and was spotted late Monday night near Tri-Star Natchez on Natchez Park Drive.

The school district said registration and other documents were found in the parking lot of Tri-Star.

Dickson County students returned to class on Monday.

