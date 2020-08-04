Sacred Heart Cathedral School of Knoxville holds its first socially distant mass for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Sacred Heart Cathedral School of Knoxville held its first socially distanced mass for its students Monday since March.

According to the school, its mass included first and second graders celebrating the first day of school with Father Martin.

As a Catholic school — particularly as the Cathedral school of the diocese — we exist to proudly form Christian leaders... Posted by Sacred Heart Cathedral School Knoxville on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The Diocese of Knoxville announced the Catholic schools’ reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Bishop Richard F. Stika and Dr. Sedonna Prater, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Knoxville, announced in a release that all 10 Catholic schools in the diocese will return to on-site learning beginning on August 3.

“We’re excited to begin our school year and open our classrooms to students and faculty,” Bishop Stika said. “Catholic schools and faith-based education offer families a unique environment to grow academically and spiritually. Our school leaders have worked hard to make sure that the learning environment is also safe for everyone who attends,” Bishop Stika added.

The reopening plan gives families the options of online learning with the choice of switching to traditional classroom learning for students at any time during the fall semester.

“We have worked with families to help develop this plan,” Dr. Prater said. “Our parents are the first educators of their children, and we always work in partnership with them. Our school leaders and various task forces have worked diligently to develop operational plans that adhere to the scientific recommendations for the safest possible return of students and faculty to campus.”

Grades 4 and up will wear face masks in the classrooms. Grades 3 and younger will wear either a face shield or a face mask in the classroom. Face shields are provided by the school, assigned to individual students and sanitized daily.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.