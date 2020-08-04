Scattered storms popping up today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have some developing rain and storms at times the next few days, but we still have more sunshine at times and building heat.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with areas of fog, with some pockets of dense fog. This can cause slowdowns for morning commuters. Temperatures are starting the day around 66 degrees in the Valley.

Rain and storms are popping up as the temperatures increase. From a stray morning shower, to spotty rain and storms midday, then a scattered storms in the afternoon to early evening. We peak at a 40% coverage of our area, with isolated half an inch or greater rainfall. The high is around 86 degrees, but the humidity makes it feel about 4 degrees warmer.

Tonight will be partly cloudy again, with areas of fog. The low will be around 65 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday comes with a few pop-ups. We’re actually looking at scattered rain and storms outlining the Valley, and a spotty shower or storm in the lower elevations. The high will be around 87 degrees, but continues to feel hotter.

We’re looking at scattered pop-ups again Thursday, with some downpours and storms. The high creeps up a little more, at 89 degrees and feeling hotter.

We’ll be right around 90 degrees Friday through the weekend, with more of an isolated pop-up at times.

Tue AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

