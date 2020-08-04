SEC pushes fall practice to August 17th, adjusts fall camp procedures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference has told its football teams that fall camp will look different this year. The conference approved a revised preseason plan that pushes practice back further into the month of August.

The @SEC has announced a new football preseason practice schedule.https://t.co/zbMgWWmOnz — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 4, 2020

The adjusted schedule balloons the SEC’s practice window by 11 days. The extra days give programs some wiggle room in case extra days off are required due to a COVID-19 related shutdown. Teams can practice 25 times over a 40-day stretch starting August 17th. Programs will have to keep to the NCAA’s rule of not exceeding 20 hours of football instruction per week until Friday, August 7th. Teams would normally be allowed to practice without any hourly limits during fall camp.

The conference announced it will play a 10-game conference-only schedule starting on September 26. The two new conference opponents haven’t been revealed officially, but should be announced later this week.

