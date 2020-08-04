Sevierville police searching for person of interest after photos taken of woman inside store bathroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a man was alleged to have taken photos of a woman inside a bathroom at Walmart.

Police posted a photo of a man on Facebook, saying he was a person of interest and asked for help identifying him.

The man shown below is a person of interest in an incident where a man is alleged to have taken photos of a woman inside... Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD Detective Krista Weaver at 865-868-1751.

