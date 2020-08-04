Advertisement

Sevierville police searching for person of interest after photos taken of woman inside store bathroom

The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a man was alleged to have taken photos of a woman inside a bathroom at Walmart.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a man was alleged to have taken photos of a woman inside a bathroom at Walmart.

Police posted a photo of a man on Facebook, saying he was a person of interest and asked for help identifying him.

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD Detective Krista Weaver at 865-868-1751.

