Sevierville police searching for person of interest after photos taken of woman inside store bathroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a man was alleged to have taken photos of a woman inside a bathroom at Walmart.
Police posted a photo of a man on Facebook, saying he was a person of interest and asked for help identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD Detective Krista Weaver at 865-868-1751.
