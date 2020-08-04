Sheriff responds to barricaded suspect in Kodak

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene where a suspect barricaded himself Tuesday morning, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the scene was on Dumplin Valley passed Smokies Stadium.

No information about what charges the suspect was facing was immediately released.

WVLT News is working to learn more details about the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.