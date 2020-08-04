Teen shot on I-40 after road rage situation in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Investigators said a teenager was shot on I-40 in Memphis after an alleged road rage situation Monday evening.

WREG reported that Memphis police said a driver flagged officers down just after 5 p.m. and said his teenage passenger was shot on I-40 near the 1010 connector. The driver indicated he was involved in a road rage situation just before the shooting.

Police said the boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

A suspect in the shooting fled the scene in a black Pontiac Grand Am police said.

WREG reported this would be at least the 34th shooting on Memphis highways in 2020.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a black Pontiac Grand Am.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.