Teen shot on I-40 after road rage situation in Memphis

Investigators said a teenager was shot on I-40 in Memphis after an alleged road rage situation Monday evening.
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC(WVLT)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WREG reported that Memphis police said a driver flagged officers down just after 5 p.m. and said his teenage passenger was shot on I-40 near the 1010 connector. The driver indicated he was involved in a road rage situation just before the shooting.

Police said the boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

A suspect in the shooting fled the scene in a black Pontiac Grand Am police said.

WREG reported this would be at least the 34th shooting on Memphis highways in 2020.

