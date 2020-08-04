Tennessee developing plan on reporting COVID-19 cases in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee said state officials were “developing a plan” for reporting coronavirus cases in schools amid the pandemic.

Lee made the statement during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, adding it would “increase the transparency” around reporting while still protecting individual privacy.

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds briefing WATCH LIVE: Governor Lee holds a media briefing. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Lee said the plan would be revealed soon, possibly within the next week.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told media during a briefing in late July that the state did not plan on publishing cases by individual schools, but added that she expected school officials would inform parents and families.

