Texas teens drown helping man save child

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers drowned and one man nearly died rescuing a five-year-old girl in Liberty County, Texas on Monday morning.

KHOU reports that several families were at the river at the Highway 105 shortly before 7 p.m. when a five-year-old girl was in the water and needed help. Liberty County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Defoor said the girl’s father jumped in to save her, and so did a 17-year-old and 18-year-old who were not affiliated with the child’s family.

The teens disappeared into the water and never resurfaced. The father was able to rescue the child, but ingested water and was transported to an area hospital. As of Monday night, his condition was not known.

The bodies of the teenagers were found Monday morning after searchers used sonar to locate them.

Defoor told KHOU that the spot on the river was a dangerous place to swim because, while it looks calm, there is always a strong undercurrent. To add to the danger, the river bottom is full of large holes that catch swimmers off guard.

"You can go from waist-deep water and step off into a hole that is 40 to 50 feet deep," Defoor said.

He also said the river had alligators and a lot of debris.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.