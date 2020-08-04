Advertisement

Texas teens drown helping man save child

Two teenagers drowned and one man nearly died rescuing a five-year-old girl in Liberty County, Texas.
(KY3)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers drowned and one man nearly died rescuing a five-year-old girl in Liberty County, Texas on Monday morning.

KHOU reports that several families were at the river at the Highway 105 shortly before 7 p.m. when a five-year-old girl was in the water and needed help. Liberty County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Defoor said the girl’s father jumped in to save her, and so did a 17-year-old and 18-year-old who were not affiliated with the child’s family.

The teens disappeared into the water and never resurfaced. The father was able to rescue the child, but ingested water and was transported to an area hospital. As of Monday night, his condition was not known.

The bodies of the teenagers were found Monday morning after searchers used sonar to locate them.

Defoor told KHOU that the spot on the river was a dangerous place to swim because, while it looks calm, there is always a strong undercurrent. To add to the danger, the river bottom is full of large holes that catch swimmers off guard.

"You can go from waist-deep water and step off into a hole that is 40 to 50 feet deep," Defoor said.

He also said the river had alligators and a lot of debris.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 passengers safe after vehicle flips on I-40, trapping them

Updated: 17 minutes ago
According to Rural Metro, two passengers are safe after crews responded to a call of a car crash on I-40 where a vehicle had flipped trapping the passengers.

News

One dead after helicopter crash in Tennessee River

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

News

Body of drowning victim recovered from Fort Dickerson Quarry

Updated: 19 minutes ago
According to KPD, Knox County Rescue crews and TWRA will resume recovery efforts Monday afternoon.

News

Casual Pint refuses to close after Knox County order

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Last week, the Knox County Board of Health ordered bars to close as COVID-19 cases rise in the county. But at least one company has refused to comply.

News

Intruders kill Texas mom, demand money from teens inside home

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Police in Baytown, Texas are still searching for the suspects connected to a deadly home invasion that occurred Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Teen shot on I-40 after road rage situation in Memphis

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Investigators said a teenager was shot on I-40 in Memphis after an alleged road rage situation Monday evening.

News

Alabama husband and wife die one hour apart

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tiffany Davis, of Alabama, said she never imagined losing both her parents at the same time or that it would be because of COVID-19.

News

Baby elephant dies 27 days after his birth at St. Louis Zoo

Updated: 2 hours ago
A baby Asian elephant named Avi had died after struggling with health problems since the day he was born.

WVLT

Isolated showers overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
A few showers will move through overnight with patches of fog developing by morning.

News

Police: Florida man intentionally set fire that killed him, his wife

Updated: 4 hours ago
Florida police believe a man started a fire intentionally that led to his death and his wife's.