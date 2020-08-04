UT President Boyd says all students with symptoms to be tested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd said the university has obtained 22,000 COVID-19 self-sampling tests for the upcoming semester.

According to Boyd, all students with symptoms will be tested. Through contact tracing, Boyd says anyone who came in close contact with that student will also be tested.

In July, the university announced it will provide students with face coverings before the start of the fall semester. Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings on campus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.