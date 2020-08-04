“We are hiring new employees daily:” KCS delays reopening, looks to hire additional staff

KNOXIVLLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced Tuesday evening that it would be delaying the reopening of school until August 24, citing multiple factors, including needing additional staff.

“I want you to know that this was not a decision that we took lightly, but we felt it was important to help our schools be better positioned for reopening, especially with the launch of our new virtual learning program,” KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas said in an email to staff.

Thomas said the schools need extra time to “secure additional staffing to cover some KCS virtual classes.” He added that new hires also need time to become acclimated to the school system’s virtual learning platform.

“We are hiring new employees daily, and an additional week will help them complete this training,” Thomas said.

On July 31, the Knox County Education Association said that the number of teachers not returning to classrooms has doubled recently. As of that day, more than 100 teachers were reportedly not returning to Knox County classrooms, according to a board member.

That board member said that teachers’ reasons for not returning varied, but did include COVID-19 concerns.

East Tennessee schools also reportedly are facing a heightened shortage of school nurses, according to the Tennessee Nurses Association.

