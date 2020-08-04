Advertisement

5 vehicles involved in crash on I-40 in Jeff. Co., lanes closed

Westbound lanes are closed on I-40W near mile marker 415 due to a multi-vehicle wreck.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON Co., Tenn. (WVLT) -Westbound lanes are closed on I-40W near mile marker 415 due to a multi-vehicle wreck in Jefferson County, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi.

The wreck was reported around 5:45 p.m.

According to the Dandrige Police Department, at least 5 vehicles are involved in the wreck and westbound lanes will be shut down until at least another 2 hours.

DPD is suggested those who are traveling through the area avoid Highway 92.

Nagi confirmed TDOT crews are currently on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

