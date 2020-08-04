5 vehicles involved in crash on I-40 in Jeff. Co., lanes closed

JEFFERSON Co., Tenn. (WVLT) -Westbound lanes are closed on I-40W near mile marker 415 due to a multi-vehicle wreck in Jefferson County, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi.

The wreck was reported around 5:45 p.m.

According to the Dandrige Police Department, at least 5 vehicles are involved in the wreck and westbound lanes will be shut down until at least another 2 hours.

DPD is suggested those who are traveling through the area avoid Highway 92.

Nagi confirmed TDOT crews are currently on the way to the scene.

