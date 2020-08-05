Bars allowed to reopen with curfew after Knox Co. Board of Health vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health voted to allow bars in Knox County to reopen with a new curfew in place.

“I would like us to take a step back, allow our business partners in the community to practice the five core actions, and shut down alcohol sales after 10 p.m.,” said board member Patrick O’Brien during a Wednesday night board meeting.

“Being volunteers who have come together to help out the community, we will make decisions that will change week-to-week based on what we need to do,” said O’Brien.

The new order passed with a 7-1 vote. Dianna Drake cast the only dissenting vote.

The owner of The Casual Pint, who previously said his establishment would not comply with the board’s order to close its doors, appeared during the public forum Wednesday evening to say he would support a move to impose a 10 p.m. curfew instead.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.