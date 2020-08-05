Advertisement

Vehicle fire leads to traffic backup on I-40 East in Knox County

Officials said the off-ramp is blocked. Westbound traffic is impacted with no delays.
Vehicle fire on I-40 East in Knox County. /
Vehicle fire on I-40 East in Knox County. /(TDOT)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a vehicle on fire on Interstate 40 East Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 7:28 a.m. at exit 380.

Officials said the off-ramp is blocked.

Crews expect the scene to be cleared by 8:30 a.m.

