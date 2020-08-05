Advertisement

Governor Lee names August Immunization Awareness Month in Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee declared August as Immunization Awareness Month in Tennessee on Wednesday.
(WKYT)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee declared August as Immunization Awareness Month in Tennessee on Wednesday.

According to the CDC, immunization rates have fallen across the U.S. including Tennessee. Officials said many children are not seeing their healthcare providers for annual checkups during the pandemic.

Immunization records from April 2019 and April 2020 show a 43 percent decrease for Tennessee children, WTVF reported.

“During this unprecedented time when everyone is focused on staying healthy, it is important to remember that immunizations are critical, not just for infants and children, but for everyone,” Dr. Dorothy Sinard, a pediatrician and co-chair of ImmunizeTN, said. “Healthcare providers across Tennessee are making it a priority to provide a safe environment to patients and their families. Now more than ever it is crucial to stay up to date on recommended vaccines, which includes a flu shot with fall and winter just around the corner.”

To read Gov, Lee’s full proclamation, click here.

