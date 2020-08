KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a residential house fire Wednesday evening.

KFD said firefighters responded to 2539 Parkview in East Knoxville.

Crews were still on scene as of about 6 p.m.

KFD working a residential fire 2539 Parkview in E. Knoxville pic.twitter.com/JFZEpJWhSL — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) August 5, 2020

