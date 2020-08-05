Advertisement

Knox County Health Department officially moves COVID-19 testing to Jacobs Building

On Monday, August 10, testing will not be held at the Jacobs Building due to prior commitments.
(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department has officially moved COVID-19 testing to the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

Beginning Wednesday, the Jacobs Building located at 3301 E Magnolia Ave., will be the main testing location for KCHD testing.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

On Monday, August 10, testing will not be held at the Jacobs Building due to prior commitments.

Testing is free and individuals with insurance are advised to bring their insurance cards. Children are advised to see their primary care physician. KCHD said they will attempt to test all children.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Some storms develop this afternoon to evening

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Heather Haley
More storms - some with hail - develop on Election Day: bring the rain gear to the polls.

News

KPD: Missing child found safe

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Knoxville Police Department is actively searching or a missing 8-year-old boy in the area of Madison Road and Pleasant Ridge Road.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 37 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Morristown police searching for woman last seen by family in November 2019

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing woman.

Latest News

News

First Knox County public forum to give residents opportunity to address Board of Health

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knox County residents will have an opportunity to address the Board of Health Wednesday evening.

News

KPD searching for assault suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman in June on University Avenue.

News

Knox County Health Department updates COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox County hit two red lights and one yellow light for COVID-19 progress, according to KCHD data.

News

TBI: Former Bledsoe County EMS Director charged with rape

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to the TBI, William Allen Angel, 29, of Pikeville was arrested on multiple sexual offense charges following an investigation of allegations of sexual misconduct against female employees of the Bledsoe County Emergency Medical Service

News

Recovery efforts begin following fatal Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
On the scene, crews used a crane barge and boats in the water to recover the wreckage.