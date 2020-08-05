Knox County Health Department officially moves COVID-19 testing to Jacobs Building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department has officially moved COVID-19 testing to the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

Beginning Wednesday, the Jacobs Building located at 3301 E Magnolia Ave., will be the main testing location for KCHD testing.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

On Monday, August 10, testing will not be held at the Jacobs Building due to prior commitments.

Testing is free and individuals with insurance are advised to bring their insurance cards. Children are advised to see their primary care physician. KCHD said they will attempt to test all children.

