Knox County Health Department updates COVID-19 benchmarks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Health Department released updated information regarding the COVID-19 benchmarks.

Knox County hit two red lights and one yellow light for COVID-19 progress, according to KCHD data.

The updated benchmark progress is listed below:

Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days: Red

One three-day trend of red flags but have not seen any red flags in the past six days

“While we sre still representing this benchmark as red due to the three-day trend we experienced, the lower volume of new case counts we have seen over the past few days is encouraging,” Charity Menefee with the Knox County Health Department said.

Menefee said, however, there could be other factors at play that could be contributing to the low number of cases, but said health officials are not aware of any specific issues at this time.

KCHD asked the Tennessee Dept. of Health if they have noticed any trends that would contribute to lower case counts.

Menefee said in order for the low case count to turn into a downward trend, “everyone needs to continue to follow the five core actions” everywhere they go.

Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result: Green

Health officials said the number of tests conducted continues to trend upward and the lab turnaround time in Knox County remains consistent.

The Knox County Health Dept. is working with a new lab for testing. Menefee said the county is seeing results turnaround much quicker, within 48 hours.

Dr. Keith Gray, Chief Medical Officer at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, said the test used in Knox County is one of the most accurate tests and reliable, giving the least false-negative results.

Sustained or increased public health capability: Green

Health officials said 100 percent of new case investigations have been initiated within 24 hours of notification since March 16 and 100 percent of close contact investigations have been initiated within 48 hours of notification.

Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity: Yellow

Knox County experienced significant increases regarding positive patients being hospitalized or admitted to the ICU within the past month. Dr. Keith Gray, Chief Medical Officer at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, said over the past 10 days the rate of increase has begun to flatten.

Throughout the state, 7.2 percent of COVID-19 test results are positive, according to Gray. That number is up slightly from 6.1 percent reported one month ago.

The death rate throughout the state is now down to 1 percent of positive cases.

Nearly 40 percent of hospitalized patients are in the ICU, and of those, 50 percent are ventilated statewide.

Gray said Knox County is currently reporting an average of 100 new cases per day. The death rate in Knox County is currently 0.7 percent.

Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive of probable cases: Red

Reported deaths of Knox County residents have significantly increased over the past two weeks, according to KCHD data.

Menefee said nearly half of all COVID-19 related deaths in Knox County happened within the past 14 days.

