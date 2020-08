KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - KPD said a child missing in the area of Madison Road and Pleasant Ridge Road was found safe Wednesday evening.

Police said the child was reunited with family.

UPDATE 8/5/20 4:21pm



The child has been located by KPD Officers and is currently being reunited with his family. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 5, 2020

