KPD searching for assault suspect

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman in June on University Avenue.
KPD accused a suspect of attacking a woman on University Avenue.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officers said they responded to a reported assault that occurred at Al’s Market on June 15 at 4:51 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old woman who was suffering from severe pain in her hips, ribs and head with visible abrasions on her shoulder and knee.

Investigators said they obtained surveillance video showing the suspect pushing the woman following an argument. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

