KPD searching for assault suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman in June on University Avenue.

Officers said they responded to a reported assault that occurred at Al’s Market on June 15 at 4:51 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old woman who was suffering from severe pain in her hips, ribs and head with visible abrasions on her shoulder and knee.

Investigators said they obtained surveillance video showing the suspect pushing the woman following an argument. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7212.

