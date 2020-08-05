Advertisement

Knoxville police searching for missing 17-year-old

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 17-year-old.
The Knoxville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Eulalia Francisco Manuel.
The Knoxville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Eulalia Francisco Manuel. /(KPD)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 17-year-old.

Eulalia Francisco Manuel was last seen on Monday, August 3, around 8:20 p.m. Manuel reportedly left her father’s vehicle in Dollar General on the 4800 block of Clinton Highway, ran to an unknown vehicle and left the area.

Police said the 17-year-old was last seen wearing a black shirt with yellow flowers and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 865-215-7212.

