Advertisement

KCS Board of Education considers resolution seeking to delay standardized testing

The Knox County Board of Education held a work session Wednesday meeting following an announcement that the start of classes would be delayed until August 24 for Knox County Schools.
Knox County budget focuses on schools without raising taxes.
Knox County budget focuses on schools without raising taxes.(WVLT)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education held a work session Wednesday meeting following an announcement that the start of classes would be delayed until August 24 for Knox County Schools.

LIVE: Knox County Board of Education meets following decision to delay classes until August 24. Updates --> https://bit.ly/33x2JcS

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

During his opening remarks, KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas gave multiple reasons for the delay, including needing time to train new hires and further training for current staff.

He also said in an email to employees that they saw significantly more interest in the school system’s virtual learning platform than expected; more than 18,000 students haven enrolled.

Thomas said the school was considering a contract Florida Virtual School to supplement their virtual offerings. He said the Florida Virtual School has been approved by the Tennessee Board of Education. He said it would cover positions that they “have no applicants for.”

According to the Florida Virtual School website, it offers virtual “supportive online learning for Kindergarten-12.”

The website says, “Whether you live in Florida or beyond, you can access more than 190 courses with us, from Algebra to AP Art History and everything in between. Our courses are real—just like the certified teachers who teach them. Public, private, and homeschool students from Kindergarten through 12th grade use our courses to succeed on their own time and schedules.” You can learn more about it here.

One board member, Jennifer Owen who represents the 2nd District, voiced concern about the potential outsourcing of positions, saying it was problematic considering the trajectory of the economy in the state amid the pandemic.

Thomas said there were 159 vacancies that had yet to be filled, but he said he would send a list of those positions to the board for their review.

“It [outsourcing] is not the preferred method,” Thomas added. Without adding the positions, Thomas said about 1,100 or 1,400 students would not be able to be placed in the virtual program they’ve enrolled in. Thomas said the school system has had fewer teachers in 2020 than in the previous three years.

Another member said the contract that the school system is looking at with Florida Virtual School said that the contract length is not permanent, and would be around a year.

Owen also suggested KCS adopt another school calendar. School board chair Susan Horn added that a change of the calendar was not popular when the school system held a survey for parents and families in June.

The board also reviewed the possibility of passing a resolution seeking the pausing of state-mandated testing.

“If this is one thing that we can advocate for ... I have no doubt that the professional teachers we have will do a good job ... regardless " of a state-mandated test, Horn said, supporting the resolution.

“The focus needs to be more on our students, not standardized tests,” said Tanya Coates during public forum.

The board is set to meet again for a regular session August 12.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: moments ago

News

KFD responds to East Knoxville house fire

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a residential house fire Wednesday evening.

WVLT

Rain at the polls, then much drier and hotter

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
More storms - some with hail - develop on Election Day: bring the rain gear to the polls.

News

LIVE: Casual pint owner calls order to close bars ‘unfair’ during public forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County residents will have an opportunity to address the Board of Health Wednesday evening.

Latest News

News

Knox County Health Department updates COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knox County hit two red lights and one yellow light for COVID-19 progress, according to KCHD data.

News

$3M lawsuit filed against Grainger County Sheriff’s Office in connection to inmates death

Updated: 1 hour ago
A lawsuit was filed against the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the 2019 death of an inmate.

News

Recovery efforts begin following fatal Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
On the scene, crews used a crane barge and boats in the water to recover the wreckage.

News

KPD: Missing child found safe

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department is actively searching or a missing 8-year-old boy in the area of Madison Road and Pleasant Ridge Road.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago