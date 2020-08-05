Manhattan Project National Historical Park observing 75th anniversary of Japan atomic bombings

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Manhattan Project National Historical Park will observe the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, Japan Thursday August 6.

“The uranium fueled atomic bomb “Little Boy” was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, at 8:16 am in Japan, resulting in the death of tens of thousands of people. It is one of only two times an atomic weapon was intentionally used on a human population,” said the park in a release.

The park announced due to the pandemic it will be providing virtual activities to honor the events in world history and reflect on the many wartime sacrifices and losses.

According to a release, the park will include, Messages of Peace, for the public to share messages to people around the world. The messages will be archived in a time capsule and will be opened on the 100th anniversary of the bombings.

Along with the activities the park created virtual events that include:

Articles about the Manhattan Project

Timeline of key events leading up to the Trinity Test and the bombings

An opportunity to virtually ring the Internal Peace Bell in Oak Ridge

