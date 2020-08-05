Advertisement

Morristown police searching for woman last seen by family in November 2019

The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing woman.
Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams(MPD)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing woman.

Investigators said 35-year-old Jessica Dawn Williams was last seen by family members in November 2019.

She is described as a white woman, 5′0″ with brown hair. She has two star tattoos on her upper chest.

MPD said Williams is not wanted for a crime, but her family and investigators want to make contact to confirm her safety. Anyone with any information is asked to call dispatch at 423-585-2701 or contact Detective Lieutenant Vicki Arnold at 423-585-2734 or by email at varnold@mymorristown.com.

