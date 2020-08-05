Nashville woman faces federal arson charges in connection to Metro Courthouse fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Nashville woman is facing federal arson charges in connection to a Metro Courthouse fire that occurred May 30.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tenn. and Assistant Attorney General for National Security said a criminal complaint charged 22-year-old Shelby Ligons of Nashville, Tuesday August 6, with destruction of property using fire or explosive.

Ligons is the second person charged in connection to the fire.

According to a release, 25-year-old Wesley Somers of Hendersonville, Tenn. was charged on June 3, 2020.

“The Department of Justice will vindicate the First Amendment rights of all Americans to speak, assemble and seek a redress of grievances from their government,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “We cannot tolerate, however, those who would take advantage of moments of real anguish to endanger the innocent and destroy their property.”

Protesters gathered in downtown Nashville in the afternoon on May 30 following the death of George Floyd. Later in the evening, a large group of people gathered in front of the Metro Courthouse. Officials said the group used crowbars and various other tools to smash the windows and spray graffiti on the courthouse. Multiple fires were reportedly set inside the courthouse.

Ligons was arrested Tuesday morning by FBI agents and if convicted faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department along with the Nashville Fire Department.

