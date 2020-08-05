NCAA directs each division to determine if it can safely hold fall championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NCAA Board of Governors ruled Wednesday each division will be directed to determine its ability to safely hold fall championships.

Each division will be required to make its decision regarding the championship by Aug. 21.

Officials said if 50 percent or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in the specific division.

“First and foremost, we need to make sure we provide a safe environment for college athletes to compete for an opportunity to play in NCAA championships,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in an official statement. “A decision based on the realities in each division will provide clarity for conferences and campuses as they determine how to safely begin the academic year and the return to sports.”

The NCAA outlined a set of guidelines it will enforce for any return-to-sport scenario in an effort to protect student athlete’s interest.

The following guidelines were listed:

If fall sports championships are postponed in any division, a decision to conduct that championship at a later date will be based upon the scientific data available at that time regarding COVID-19, along with other considerations.

All student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation due to concerns about contracting COVID-19. If a college athlete chooses to opt out, that individual’s athletics scholarship commitment must be honored by the college or university.

NCAA championships may use reduced bracketing, a reduced number of competitors, predetermined sites and, where appropriate, single sites to limit exposure to COVID-19.

