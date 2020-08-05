Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon to adapt bestselling ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ into film

Reese Witherspoon announced she will produce a movie version of Delia Owen’s debut 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing.
Reese Witherspoon at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Reese Witherspoon at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Reese Witherspoon announced she will produce a movie version of Delia Owen’s debut 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing.

The novel appeared at the top of the New York Times Fiction Best Sellers list in 2019 and 2020. In 2018, Witherspoon selected the book to be a part of her book club just one month after its release. Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine picked up the film rights to the novel shortly after.

The novel is set in the 1960s and follows a girl named Kya Clark who was abandoned by her family as a young girl and survived alone for years in a marsh in North Carolina. The story moves between two moments in time to tell the story of Kya and an unsolved murder that has a huge impact on her life.

Witherspoon is set to produce the film alongside Lauren Neustadter for Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Olivia Newman was named as the director and Lucy Alibar was named the screenwriter.

Witherspoon said a release date has not yet been set due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting film production.

