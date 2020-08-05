Advertisement

Second John Sevier Elementary employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee will spend 14 days in self-quarantine.
kindergarten classroom
kindergarten classroom(Terri Russell)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A second staff member at John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

The employee isolated herself after believing she was exposed to the virus. School officials said the employee was never around children at the school. The employee will spend 14 days in self-quarantine.

The school reported its first case on Aug. 3 after a staff member tested positive for the virus. A class of first-graders was required to transition to online learning for two weeks following the positive test result, according to Director of Schools Mike Winstead.

