Sethi, Hagerty exposed to COVID-19 at political dinner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Senate race candidates Dr. Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty both attended the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner were an unnamed attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hamilton County Health Department confirmed a person who attended the event Friday was in their infectious period.

WZTZ reported that Sethi said he would be tested for the virus and called for Hagerty to be tested, as well.

“After hearing the news this afternoon that a Hamilton GOP Dinner attendee has tested positive for COVID, I’ll be going to get tested out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Sethi tweeted on Wednesday. “I encourage Bill Hagerty to go do the same, along with any others who think they may have been exposed.”

After hearing the news this afternoon that a Hamilton GOP Dinner attendee has tested positive for COVID, I’ll be going to get tested out of an abundance of caution. I encourage @BillHagertyTN to go do the same, along with any others who think they may have been exposed. — Dr. Manny For Senate (@DrMannySenate) August 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.