Advertisement

Sethi, Hagerty exposed to COVID-19 at political dinner

Tennessee Senate race candidates Dr. Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty both attended the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner were an unnamed attendee tested positive for COVID-19.
Bill Hagerty / Source: US Embassy
Bill Hagerty / Source: US Embassy(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Senate race candidates Dr. Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty both attended the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner were an unnamed attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hamilton County Health Department confirmed a person who attended the event Friday was in their infectious period.

WZTZ reported that Sethi said he would be tested for the virus and called for Hagerty to be tested, as well.

“After hearing the news this afternoon that a Hamilton GOP Dinner attendee has tested positive for COVID, I’ll be going to get tested out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Sethi tweeted on Wednesday. “I encourage Bill Hagerty to go do the same, along with any others who think they may have been exposed.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Rain at the polls, then much drier and hotter

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
More storms - some with hail - develop on Election Day: bring the rain gear to the polls.

News

Bars allowed to reopen with curfew after Knox Co. Board of Health vote

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Knox County Board of Health voted to allow bars in Knox County to reopen with a new curfew in place.

News

Tennessee K-9 tracks down suspect in woods after crash

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A K-9 for the Wilson County Sheriff's Office tracked down a suspect who fled a vehicle crash Tuesday.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

KFD responds to East Knoxville house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a residential house fire Wednesday evening.

News

KCS Board of Education considers resolution seeking to delay standardized testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Knox County Board of Education gathered for a Wednesday meeting following an announcement that the start of classes would be delayed until August 24 for Knox County Schools.

News

Casual pint owner calls order to close bars ‘unfair’ during public forum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County residents will have an opportunity to address the Board of Health Wednesday evening.

News

Knox County Health Department updates COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knox County hit two red lights and one yellow light for COVID-19 progress, according to KCHD data.

News

$3M lawsuit filed against Grainger County Sheriff’s Office in connection to inmates death

Updated: 2 hours ago
A lawsuit was filed against the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the 2019 death of an inmate.