Rain at the polls, then much drier and hotter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms are bubbling up on the Plateau and the Smokies Wednesday afternoon, but we're baking in the drier valley.

More storms - some with hail - develop on Election Day: bring the rain gear to the polls.

A much drier, much hotter forecast takes control from Friday through the end of Tuesday. Hope you like sunshine!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

After an intense and slow-moving band of rain Tuesday night, many didn't have to water the garden Wednesday morning. But it sure was humid as a result!

That leftover moisture is causing storms to form a couple hours earlier than normal. While the storms are pretty small, they're slow moving, so ponding is possible on the roads of Morgan, Scott, Sevier Counties this afternoon. A few of the storms in Blount County are making their usual twist to the north late afternoon. That's Knoxville and I-75's best rain chance until 10 p.m. While it's not the same kind of storm as last night, some tools point to a 10 o'clock round of rain.

Onto Thursday. The forecast is unchanged in that we have a 4/10 chance of rain. That also means that some of the later afternoon storms could be pretty intense. I fully anticipate one or two of the storms becoming severe. I just don't think the impact is wide enough for a WVLT WEATHER ALERT.

We jump to about 87° in Knoxville before the storms move in. There's a lot of free energy and we have a low freezing level. The most compelling part of Thursday's forecast is hail. We can match the setup to previous similar storms. Many of those produced larger hail, which is not something we often worry about here in East Tennnesee. We'll be watching the skies as you watch the election results.

You should be totally dry if you go vote in the morning. Bring the rain jacket or umbrella if you cast your ballot after 2:00 p.m.!

Election Day forecast has some rain (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday into the start of the following week is a lot drier and distinctly hotter. There will be showers and storms Friday, but they are more apt to be at a higher elevation. One or two may drift towards the River Valley. With slightly less humidity, we could return to the 90s!

Saturday looks totally dry at home, while storms may brew up in the Blue Ridge of the Appalachains. While one or two storms may get into our Smokies, it's not enough of a chance to include on the 8-day. Still: if you're going hiking, it's never a bad idea to bring the rain gear in the backpack. Sunday is almost totally dry and will hit the middle 90s down by Knoxville.

We’re pulling back rain chances Monday and for the start of Tuesday, as well. There’s just not enough of a trigger to blast past a high, hot, and dry system.

Your Forecast From WVLT

