Some storms develop this afternoon to evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have some developing storms at times today and tomorrow, but not all day. Rain chances take a dip, as heat climbs going this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We have areas of fog, with some dense fog. A stray shower can develop in the mountains this morning.

We have scattered passing clouds, with the heat and humidity fueling pop-ups. That’s why the best chance for rain and storms is in the afternoon through the evening. They start popping up midday, but peak during the heat of the day. Today’s high is around 88 degrees, but feels a few degrees warmer.

Tonight is back to partly cloudy, with a stray shower possible. The low will drop to around 68 degrees by Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday comes with some more developing rain and storms, this time more midday through the afternoon and becoming isolated in the evening. The high will be around 88 degrees again, but feel like the low 90s.

Friday and your weekend come with an isolated rain chance, as high temperatures start to climb. Friday will be partly cloudy, and around 90 degrees. Saturday will be sunnier, and a pop-up shower or storm is mainly possible in and along the mountains, with a high around 92 degrees. Sunday is another 2 degrees warmer at 94, with a few more clouds and isolated pop-ups are possible.

Next week we’ll stay in the 90s, but rain chances are slowly increasing going into the new week.

Wed AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

