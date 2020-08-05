Advertisement

TBI: Former Bledsoe County EMS Director charged with rape

According to the TBI, William Allen Angel, 29, of Pikeville was arrested on multiple sexual offense charges following an investigation of allegations of sexual misconduct against female employees of the Bledsoe County Emergency Medical Service.
Allen Angel is charged with five counts of Rape, one count of Attempted Rape, and 11 counts of Sexual Battery
Allen Angel is charged with five counts of Rape, one count of Attempted Rape, and 11 counts of Sexual Battery(TBI)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Bledsoe County EMS Director has been charged with rape and other charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the TBI, William Allen Angel, 29, of Pikeville was arrested on multiple sexual offense charges following an investigation of allegations of sexual misconduct against female employees of the Bledsoe County Emergency Medical Service by the TBI and the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said they found evidence that the then-EMS Director William Angel was responsible for the sexual assault of female employees from April 2017 through September 2019.

On July 27th, Angel was charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and 11 counts of sexual battery. He was arrested on July 31st and booked into the Bledsoe County Jail. He has since been released after posting a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County Health Department updates COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Knox County hit two red lights and one yellow light for COVID-19 progress, according to KCHD data.

News

Recovery efforts begin following fatal Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 22 minutes ago
On the scene, crews used a crane barge and boats in the water to recover the wreckage.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 114,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 75k

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Reese Witherspoon to adapt bestselling ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ into film

Updated: 1 hours ago
Reese Witherspoon announced she will produce a movie version of Delia Owen’s debut 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing.

Latest News

News

Governor Lee names August Immunization Awareness Month in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Bill Lee declared August as Immunization Awareness Month in Tennessee on Wednesday.

News

$3M lawsuit filed against Grainger County Sheriff’s Office in connection to inmates death

Updated: 1 hours ago
A lawsuit was filed against the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the 2019 death of an inmate.

News

Second John Sevier Elementary employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
The employee will spend 14 days in self-quarantine.

News

Knoxville police searching for missing 17-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 17-year-old.

News

NCAA directs each division to determine if it can safely hold fall championships

Updated: 2 hours ago
Each division will be required to make its decision regarding the championship by Aug. 21.

News

Overturned tractor-trailer on I-81 East in Jefferson County causes major traffic trouble

Updated: 3 hours ago
Crews are expected to have the scene cleared by noon.