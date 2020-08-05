TBI: Former Bledsoe County EMS Director charged with rape

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Bledsoe County EMS Director has been charged with rape and other charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the TBI, William Allen Angel, 29, of Pikeville was arrested on multiple sexual offense charges following an investigation of allegations of sexual misconduct against female employees of the Bledsoe County Emergency Medical Service by the TBI and the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said they found evidence that the then-EMS Director William Angel was responsible for the sexual assault of female employees from April 2017 through September 2019.

On July 27th, Angel was charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and 11 counts of sexual battery. He was arrested on July 31st and booked into the Bledsoe County Jail. He has since been released after posting a $300,000 bond.

