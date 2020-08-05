Tenn. Department of Corrections launches Operation Naughty List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office announced Tuesday it has launched Operation Naughty List for individuals whose indictments stem from a year-long investigation.

According to TDOC, special agents began apprehending the individuals indicted by the Bledsoe County Grand Jury last week. They were indicted on charges that include tampering with evidence, official misconduct, theft of property, assault, contraband in a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility and possession of schedule III narcotics.

TDOC Special Agents along with the Bledsoe Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Second Judicial District’s Drug Task Force and the Tennessee Highway Patrol have made the following arrests on the first days of the operation:

Brandon Copeland – tampering with evidence, official misconduct

Leletha Hall – contraband inside of a penal facility

Theresa Ringley – contraband in a penal facility, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, possession of schedule III narcotics

Kathy Young - contraband in a penal facility, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, possession of schedule III narcotics

Thomas Penwell – theft of property, official misconduct

Jennifer Hughes - contraband in a penal facility, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, possession of schedule III narcotics

“This operation is a perfect example of our Department’s efforts to enhance public safety in Tennessee. We will continue to work with our judicial partners to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who threatens the safety and security of our prisons,” says Commissioner Tony Parker.

TDOC said special agents are still investigating leads of four more individuals and ten of the suspects are currently incarcerated.

