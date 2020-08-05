Tenn. man hog-ties would-be carjacker

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said an attempted carjacker got the tables turned on him in Shelby County when his would-be victim tied him up and held him until authorities could arrive.

WREG reported that Eddie Shelby was accused of trying to steal a pickup truck Monday night off Hacks Cross Road. The victim told investigators he was on the phone in his truck when Shelby showed up, opened the door and tried to pull him out.

Deputies said Shelby told the victim he had a gun and threatened him to give up the truck; however, the victim bear-hugged Shelby and wrestled him to the ground. With the help of several other men nearby, the victim hog-tied Shelby and held him until authorities arrived.

WREG reported investigators said Shelby was carrying two pocket knives. He was also implicated in a burglary that occurred earlier in the day in Collierville.

Shelby was being held on an $85,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.