Tennessee forestry offers help with wildland fire protection

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry is administering grants to help communities protect their homes from wildland fires.
Wildfire in northern Nevada
Wildfire in northern Nevada(Ed Pearce)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry is administering grants to help communities protect their homes from wildland fires.

The federal grants offer up to $20,000 for communities to implement wildfire hazard mitigation, prevention, and community education projects. Applicants must develop a Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

The Division of Forestry says 16 communities received Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants totaling $110,000 in 2019.

These communities worked to minimize the need for extensive protection actions and to safely accept wildland fires as part of the surrounding landscape. Applications for the 2020 grants will be accepted through September 4th.

Find out more about the grants here.

