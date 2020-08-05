Tennessee K-9 tracks down suspect in woods after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A K-9 for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office tracked down a suspect who fled a vehicle crash Tuesday.

WTVF reported that K-9 Boscoe responded, along with other deputies, to the scene of a crash with injuries on Stewarts Ferry Pike. When they arrived, a driver accused of causing the crash ran away into nearby woods.

K-9 Boscoe and his handler, Deputy Jake Smith, helped track the suspect down just after 1:30 p.m.

The suspect was later identified as Terry Mooningham.

“We were able to get a good description of the suspect and was able to deploy Boscoe soon after the crash occurred,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Boscoe did an incredible job in tracking down and apprehending Mr. Mooningham. In situations like these, we appreciate the citizens in the immediate area who may have assisted us with information for deputies who responded to the scene.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.