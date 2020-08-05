Advertisement

Tennessee mail ballot requests for November start Wednesday

Tennessee voters can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November election Wednesday.
FILE (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November election Wednesday.

In June, a judge ordered that all eligible Tennessee voters would have the option to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling remains effective, but that could change.

The state appealed the expansion and the Tennessee Supreme Court is deciding whether to keep the wide eligibility. Currently, first-time voters still need to vote in person or show ID at the local election office to vote absentee.

The state usually requires absentee excuses, from being 60 or older to being sick, and planned to allow COVID-19 reasons like testing positive, exposure requiring quarantine, caretaking for someone exposed, and underlying health conditions in the household. Fear of the virus would not be a valid excuse if the expansion is overturned.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The registration deadline is Oct. 5.

In-person early voting begins Oct. 14

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car fire leads to traffic backup on I-40 East in Knox County

Updated: moments ago
Officials said the off-ramp is blocked. Westbound traffic is impacted with no delays.

WVLT

Some storms develop this afternoon to evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have some developing storms at times today and tomorrow, but not all day. Rain chances take a dip, as heat climbs going this weekend.

News

Victims identified in crashes that occurred on I-40 in Jeff. Co.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Westbound lanes are closed on I-40W near mile marker 415 due to a multi-vehicle wreck, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi.

News

Cofounder of Clayton Homes dies in Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara and Lauren Meyers
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

Latest News

News

Who is responsible for enforcing bar closure order in Knox County?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Board of Health issued an order to close bars amid the pandemic last week, but some companies refused to close, leaving some to wonder who would enforce the order.

News

4-year-old dog saves Tennessee volunteer from kidnapping attempt

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A dog saved a Tennessee dog rescue volunteer from a kidnapping attempt on Sunday.

News

University of Tennessee encouraging students, staff to be tested for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The University of Tennessee has updated its testing policy and are encouraging students and staff to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus.

News

Sacred Heart Cathedral School of Knoxville holds its first socially distant mass for students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Sacred Heart Cathedral School of Knoxville held its first socially distanced mass for its students Monday since March.

News

Lee praises Hamblen County mayor for mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Bill Lee praised Hamblen County's mayor for issuing a mandatory mask mandate in the county.

News

Nearly 70 percent of Tennessee under mask requirements, Lee says

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday that nearly 70 percent of Tennesseans were under some sort of mask requirements thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.