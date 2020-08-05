Advertisement

Woman leads deputies on chase in stolen semi on I-40 in Knox County

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is in custody after she led deputies on a chase Tuesday morning in a stolen semi-truck.
(WVLT)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is in custody after she led deputies on a chase Tuesday morning in a stolen semi-truck.

Amy Butler-Cordray was arrested near the Interstate 40 and Interstate 81 split following the chase that began in Knox County.

KCSO officials responded to reports of a stolen semi-truck and trailer from the Pilot on the 2800 block of East Governor John Sevier Highway around 9:56 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies located the suspect, truck and trailer at the intersection of John Sevier Highway and Strawberry Plains Pike. According to reports, deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Butler-Cordray failed to stop and continued on to I-40 eastbound.

Crews with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office joined KCSO deputies and continued to pursue Butler-Cordray and the stolen vehicle.

Officials said multiple attempts to deploy spike strips were unsuccessful as the suspect continued to swerve to avoid them until around Mile Marker 442. Crews with the Tennessee Highway Patrol deployed spike strips and the stolen vehicle came to a stop after driving into a ditch.

Butler-Cordray was arrested and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

According to reports, Butler-Cordray was also in possession of a gray pit bull puppy that was reportedly taken from a stolen vehicle in Memphis. The stolen vehicle was recovered by KCSO deputies a short distance from where the suspect tool the semi-truck and trailer.

KCSO said the investigation is ongoing and the charges against Butler-Cordray are pending.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vehicle fire leads to traffic backup on I-40 East in Knox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials said the off-ramp is blocked. Westbound traffic is impacted with no delays.

News

Tennessee mail ballot requests for November start Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee voters can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November election Wednesday.

WVLT

Some storms develop this afternoon to evening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have some developing storms at times today and tomorrow, but not all day. Rain chances take a dip, as heat climbs going this weekend.

News

Are you the parent of a teen? Read this if they are struggling with the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Harris Poll states 64 percent of teens believe that the experience of COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on their generation’s mental health.

Latest News

News

Victims identified in crashes that occurred on I-40 in Jeff. Co.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Westbound lanes are closed on I-40W near mile marker 415 due to a multi-vehicle wreck, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi.

News

Cofounder of Clayton Homes dies in Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara and Lauren Meyers
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

News

Who is responsible for enforcing bar closure order in Knox County?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Board of Health issued an order to close bars amid the pandemic last week, but some companies refused to close, leaving some to wonder who would enforce the order.

News

4-year-old dog saves Tennessee volunteer from kidnapping attempt

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A dog saved a Tennessee dog rescue volunteer from a kidnapping attempt on Sunday.

News

University of Tennessee encouraging students, staff to be tested for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The University of Tennessee has updated its testing policy and are encouraging students and staff to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus.

News

Sacred Heart Cathedral School of Knoxville holds its first socially distant mass for students

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Sacred Heart Cathedral School of Knoxville held its first socially distanced mass for its students Monday since March.