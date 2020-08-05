Woman leads deputies on chase in stolen semi on I-40 in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is in custody after she led deputies on a chase Tuesday morning in a stolen semi-truck.

Amy Butler-Cordray was arrested near the Interstate 40 and Interstate 81 split following the chase that began in Knox County.

KCSO officials responded to reports of a stolen semi-truck and trailer from the Pilot on the 2800 block of East Governor John Sevier Highway around 9:56 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies located the suspect, truck and trailer at the intersection of John Sevier Highway and Strawberry Plains Pike. According to reports, deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Butler-Cordray failed to stop and continued on to I-40 eastbound.

Crews with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office joined KCSO deputies and continued to pursue Butler-Cordray and the stolen vehicle.

Officials said multiple attempts to deploy spike strips were unsuccessful as the suspect continued to swerve to avoid them until around Mile Marker 442. Crews with the Tennessee Highway Patrol deployed spike strips and the stolen vehicle came to a stop after driving into a ditch.

Butler-Cordray was arrested and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

According to reports, Butler-Cordray was also in possession of a gray pit bull puppy that was reportedly taken from a stolen vehicle in Memphis. The stolen vehicle was recovered by KCSO deputies a short distance from where the suspect tool the semi-truck and trailer.

KCSO said the investigation is ongoing and the charges against Butler-Cordray are pending.

