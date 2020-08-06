Advertisement

11-year-old celebrates birthday by helping KPD

An 11-year-old boy in Knoxville celebrated his birthday by doing something nice for local police.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 11-year-old boy in Knoxville celebrated his birthday by doing something nice for local police.

According to KPD, the family of 11-year-old Liam contacted police because he wanted to “do something nice for KPD officers.”

On his 11th birthday, KPD said Liam donated candy for KPD officers that he had purchased with his own money.

Liam got a little surprise in return.

KPD said they presented him as an official junior officer. Plus, he got to hang out with a K-9 officer and checked out police motorcycles.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

