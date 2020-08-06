11-year-old celebrates birthday by helping KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 11-year-old boy in Knoxville celebrated his birthday by doing something nice for local police.

According to KPD, the family of 11-year-old Liam contacted police because he wanted to “do something nice for KPD officers.”

On his 11th birthday, KPD said Liam donated candy for KPD officers that he had purchased with his own money.

Meet our new friend, Liam. We were recently contacted by Liam’s family, who said that he wanted to do something nice for KPD officers. Today, he did just that by donating candy for our officers, which he bought with his own money! pic.twitter.com/ahD4ljrFxT — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 5, 2020

Liam got a little surprise in return.

KPD said they presented him as an official junior officer. Plus, he got to hang out with a K-9 officer and checked out police motorcycles.

Today is also Liam’s 11th b-day, so we helped him celebrate by presenting him as an official Junior Police Officer. He also got to meet a K-9 officer and check out one of our motorcycles. Please help us wish Liam a happy birthday! We are grateful and humbled to have his support! pic.twitter.com/jls3y2INRS — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 5, 2020

